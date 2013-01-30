UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 City Lodge Hotels Ltd : * Says normalised headline EPS, which excludes costs, effects of bee deal, are
seen up 27-32 percent * Says diluted, undiluted H1 headline EPS, including costs, effects of bee
deal, are seen up 60-65 percent
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources