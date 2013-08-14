UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 City Lodge Hotels Ltd : * Says revenue for the period increased by 11% to R975.9 million * Says normalised diluted headline earnings per share increased by 31% to 578.3
cents for year ended June 30 * Says a final dividend of 175.0 cents has been declared
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources