JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 City Lodge Hotels Ltd : * Says for six months ended December 31 normalised diluted HEPS: +14 pct * Says average occupancies for six months ended December 31 at 64 pct * Says for six month ended December 31 revenue up 9 percent to 533,949,000 rand * Interim dividend of 202 cents per share has been declared * Trading is expected to remain mixed in the second half * Business confidence likely to be subdued in the lead-up to the general election