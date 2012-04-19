Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
* Q1 EPS $0.86
* Q1 EPS view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net interest income was $205.4 mln
April 20 City National Corp posted a first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations as the regional bank continued to thrive on high-quality deposit base and improving credit quality.
January-March net income attributable to common shareholders was $46.3 million, or 86 cents a share, up from $39.7 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 83 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The lender's robust credit quality ensured that it did not have keep aside any money to cover its bad loans, excluding FDIC-covered loans.
The bank, however, cautioned saying it expects to record loan-loss provisions during the remainder of the year.
Net interest income was $205.4 million in the first quarter, up 11 percent.
The Los Angeles-based company's shares, which are up a third since touching a 52-week low last October, closed at $51.66 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.