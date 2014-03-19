PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 City of London Group PLC : * Agreement reached for funding growth of the trade finance business * Reached agreement with macquarie bank limited to support the next stage of
growth of the company's trade finance platform * Agreement includes an immediate increase in tfpl's available facility with
macquarie from £18M to £23M * The extension of the facility for a further two years to 2017 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
