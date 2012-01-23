(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Jan 23 City of London Investment Group posted a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, and said funds under management fell a sixth over the period to $4.8 billion amid adverse market conditions.

The company, which focuses on emerging markets funds, said on Monday pretax profit for the six months to end-November rose to 6.1 million pounds ($9.5 million).

Profit was boosted by a 400,000 pound gain from the sale of an investment in unquoted equity options, and the company said that gain could rise during its second half to 700,000 pounds.

The company held its interim dividend at 8 pence.

In December, City of London Investment Group complained to American company Blackrock over the share price performance of one of Blackrock's funds.

Its move was the latest example of a fund coming under attack from activist investors, and followed a spat in 2011 between Alliance Trust and Laxey Partners. ($1 = 0.6440 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)