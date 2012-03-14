March 14 A unit of SAIC Inc has agreed to pay $500.4 million to resolve its part of a federal criminal probe into fraud at CityTime, a New York City payroll system.

Science Applications International Corp agreed to pay $370.4 million in restitution to the city, as well as a $130 million penalty, according to a deferred prosecution agreement made public on Wednesday. It also consented to the filing of a charge accusing it of conspiring to commit wire fraud. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)