BRIEF-Facebook says businesses in US will be able to post job openings
* Facebook - businesses in us will be able to post job openings, their future employees will be able to find those posts on their page or in new jobs bookmark
March 14 A unit of SAIC Inc has agreed to pay $500.4 million to resolve its part of a federal criminal probe into fraud at CityTime, a New York City payroll system.
Science Applications International Corp agreed to pay $370.4 million in restitution to the city, as well as a $130 million penalty, according to a deferred prosecution agreement made public on Wednesday. It also consented to the filing of a charge accusing it of conspiring to commit wire fraud. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Facebook - businesses in us will be able to post job openings, their future employees will be able to find those posts on their page or in new jobs bookmark
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
* Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement