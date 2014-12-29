Dec 29 Civeo Corp, a provider of
oilfield accommodation services, forecast revenue for the first
quarter and full year much below average analyst estimate,
pulling down the company's shares by nearly 30 percent in
extended trading.
Civeo also suspended its quarterly dividend and said it has
cut its workforce in the United States by 45 percent and in
Canada by 30 percent.
The company, which also operates in Australia, said its
forecast reflected significant reduction in capital spending by
major oil companies in North America.
Oil prices this year are on track for the biggest decline
since 2008. The rapid decline has prompted several oil producers
in Canada, including Cenovus Energy Inc, MEG Energy
Corp and Athabasca Oil Corp, to cut spending.
Civeo, a subsidiary of Oil States International Inc,
said it expects revenue of $160 million-$175 million for the
first quarter ending March.
Analysts on average were expecting $228 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Civeo's 2015 revenue expectation of $540 million-$600
million also lagged analysts' estimate of $817.2 million.
The company said it expects 2015 capital expenditures of $75
million-$85 million, much below the $260 million-$280 million it
expected to spend this year.
The company said it will pursue its plan to move to Canada
that it had announced in September.
Civeo also said it may record some impairment charges.
The Houston-based company's shares have fallen nearly 64
percent since their May 19 debut through Monday's close of $8.27
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)