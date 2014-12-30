(Adds details on spin off concerns, REIT plans, rivals,
customers, tax move)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Dec 29 Civeo Corp,
which provides temporary housing for oilfield workers and
miners, slashed its workforce on Monday and said revenue could
fall by a third as slumping crude prices force oil producers to
cut costs
The warning adds jitters to the already-wary global oil
market and highlights weakness in Australia's coal industry, one
of Civeo's biggest markets which has been battered by low global
demand for steel.
Civeo suspended its quarterly dividend and said it has
reduced its workforce in the United States, its smallest market,
by 45 percent, and in Canada, its second-biggest market, by 30
percent.
Shares of the Houston-based company which was spun off from
Oil States International Inc in May, fell 30 percent in
extended trading.
Civeo had long struggled before it became independent, even
losing money in 2013 in the United States, its most-promising
market. A 50 percent decline in crude prices since June has put
new pressure on it as demand for temporary housing softens.
Some oilfield workers also prefer to live in apartments,
which many growing towns have urged developers to build.
Williams County, North Dakota, has a moratorium on new temporary
housing known as "man camps" which are made up of units that
look like a cross between shipping containers and mobile homes.
Civeo forecasts revenue of $160 million to $175 million for
the first quarter ending March. Analysts on average expect $228
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Civeo expects, at most, 40 percent of its Australian and
Canadian rooms to be rented by the time the new year starts. At
this time last year, 75 percent of Canadian rooms and 55 percent
of Australian rooms were rented.
The company gained around 25 percent of overall 2013
revenues from the Australian coal mining industry.
Before the spin off, some investors openly questioned the
wisdom of floating the company as a "pure-play," saying it would
be undercapitalized and lack the protection of an established
parent during a cyclical downturn. Those warnings now seem
prescient.
Civeo's plans to try and abrogate the commodity-price cycle
by setting up a tax-advantaged Real Estate Investment Trust
(REIT) have also unraveled.
The REIT setback prompted the company to say in September it
would try to relocate to Canada to enjoy lower taxes, though
U.S. regulators have tried to stymie such moves.
'MAN CAMP'
Civeo, one of the largest publicly-traded players in the
"man camp" accommodations business dominated mainly by
privately-held companies, has more than 20,000 dormitory-style
rooms across remote parts of Canada, Australia and the United
States for workers at Imperial Oil Ltd, Vale
and others.
One of its main rivals, Target Logistics, a subsidiary of
Baltimore-based Algeco Scotsman, operates dozens of
locations throughout North Dakota and has long-term contracts
with Halliburton Co and others.


The man camps are often constructed with dozens of trailers
joined together by temporary hallways, with a common cafeteria
and entertainment facilities. They enforce a zero tolerance
policy on drugs and alcohol.
