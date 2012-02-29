* Taps ECB for a third more than in Dec. auction
MADRID, Feb 29 Spanish lender Banca Civica
booked falling profits, rising bad loan rates and
slipping quarterly capital reserves in 2011 results as
government demands for banks to write down real estate losses
cranked up pressure on the bank.
Banca Civica, alongside Bankia and Banco Popular
, is one of the Spanish banks with a heavy exposure to
the country's collapsed property sector with around 72 billion
euros ($97 billion) of real estate loans on its books.
Government demands that banks write down losses from a
decade-long housing boom that ended four years ago is aimed at
forcing a second round of consolidation amongst Spain's banks as
weaker players struggle to fill capital holes on their own.
"Prospects remain challenging, with the bank looking
vulnerable from an earnings and solvency point of view after the
announcement of the new provisioning regulation," said Ignacio
Cerezo, banking analyst at Credit Suisse.
Banca Civica said it had tapped Wednesday's European Central
Bank auction for 6.1 billion euros, a third more than the 3.7
billion it took in December's operation.
The bank, formed from the merger of four savings banks and
which listed on the Spanish stock exchange last year, said it
would use cash from the auction to buy higher-yielding sovereign
bonds and use the proceeds from the 'carry trade' to prop up
2012 results.
Civica has said it can meet the government's provisioning
requirements, that it has a comfortable cash position and that
it has maturing debt covered until 2015.
A source has told Reuters the bank has held talks with
NovaCaixaGalicia, Ibercaja, Popular, Caja 3 and Liberbank about
possible mergers in the second round of bank consolidation which
will likely whittle down numbers to around 10.
Net profit at the bank fell 6.5 percent to 183.5 million
euros from 2010. Bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose
to 6.35 percent from 4.59 percent at end-December 2010.
Core capital, although up from the 8.06 percent booked at
end-December 2010, slipped to 9.01 percent from 9.6 percent at
the end of the third quarter.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett and Jesus Aguado)