LPC-Partners’Civica buyout backed with approx £550m loan

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group will back its acquisition of UK-based software firm Civica with around £550m of debt financing, banking sources said.

Partners agreed to buy Civica from OMERS Private Equity in a deal that values the UK-based software firm at around £1bn, the companies said on Monday.

The buyout will be backed with an underwritten leveraged loan financing from a group of banks, which will be finalised this week, the sources said.

The financing is expected to comprise a first and second lien leveraged loan financing, totalling around 6.75 times Civica’s approximate Ebitda of £75-£80m, the sources said.

The financing is expected to be syndicated to investors after the summer period, the sources said.

Partners was not immediately available to comment on the financing details.

OMERS Private Equity, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS, acquired Civica in 2013 from 3i for £390m, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

OMERS hired Goldman Sachs in November 2016 to explore a potential sale of Civica Group.

Civica provides a wide range of specialised software systems and technology-based outsourcing for clients in sectors including the government and national security, housing, healthcare, education and regulated markets such as the police, local councils and law firms. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)