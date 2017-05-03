LONDON May 3 Banks are readying around £450m of
debt financing to back a sale of IT and outsourcing firm Civica
as a sale process gets set to kick off shortly, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
OMERS Private Equity acquired Civica from 3i in 2013 for
£390m, backed with £255m of leveraged loans, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
It has now decided to sell the company, hiring Goldman Sachs
on the process, which is due to attract a number of interested
buyers, the sources said.
OMERS declined to comment.
Some £450m of debt financing equates to around 6.5 times
Civica’s approximate £60m Ebitda, the sources said.
Civica is the latest sale set to kick off as the number of
M&A situations in the market grows.
Cash rich lenders will be gunning for buyout firms to win
the auction processes, in a bid to put money to work.
Civica provides a wide range of specialised software systems
and technology-based outsourcing for clients in sectors
including the government and national security, housing,
healthcare, education and regulated markets such as the police,
local councils and law firms.
