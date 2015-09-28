Sept 28 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
said on Monday it has agreed to lead a $60 million
investment round in Civitas Learning, an Austin, Texas-based
startup that uses data analytics to help universities improve
graduation rates.
Education software and services companies have drawn record
levels of investment this year, as many institutions are seeking
to upgrade their learning tools to become more competitive in
attracting and educating students.
This was the largest funding round to date for Civitas,
which was founded in 2011 by former Kaplan education executive
Charles Thornburgh and an educator and administrator, Mark David
Milliron.
Universities and colleges that use Civitas give the company
access to information from its student population such as
grades, course loads, and financial aid packages. The company
then analyzes the data and creates a system of predictive
analytics to help universities figure out who might be at risk
of dropping out.
It also builds applications on top of its data platform that
can help students pick majors, and analyzes for university
administrators the effectiveness of courses.
Civitas generates revenue by selling software subscriptions.
About 850 campuses use its services, including the University of
Texas at Austin and the University of Arizona, according to its
website.
Adarsh Sarma, managing director at Warburg Pincus, in a
statement said Civitas was "a pioneer in the field of using
applied data analytics to improve student outcomes."
As state- and federal-funded universities face
performance-based funding requirements in which graduation rates
are increasingly tied to their budgets, companies like Civitas
can be brought in to seek improved results.
"With this investment, we are going to be able to improve
and accelerate both learning and student outcomes for our
partner institutions," said Thornburgh, Civitas' chief
executive.
The company will use the money for research and development
as well as potential mergers and acquisitions.
Besides Warburg Pincus, the fundraising round includes
previous investors including Emergence Capital Partners, Austin
Ventures, Rethink Education, SJF Ventures and Gera Venture
Capital.
Warburg has a history of making money from investments in
education technology. For example, it sold iParadigms LLC which
makes "Turnitin" plagiarism software, for $752 million,
including debt, to Insight Venture Partners last year.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)