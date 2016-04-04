SEOUL, April 4 CJ CGV Co Ltd, South Korea's largest movie theater chain operator, said on Monday that, along with its partners, it is acquiring 100 percent of Turkey's MARS Entertainment Group A.S. for 605 million euros ($687.82 million).

CJ CGV said in a filing it will acquire a 38 percent stake in MARS, which operates 710 screens under the brand Cinemaximum, while multiple unnamed partners will acquire the remaining 62 percent. ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)