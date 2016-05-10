BRIEF-Kyowa Exeo to buy 11.8 pct stake in Nextgen
* Says it will buy 11.8 percent stake in Nextgen Inc on Feb. 3 and to hold 11.8 percent voting rights in it
May 10 CJ E&M Corporation :
* Says it to acquire 615,508 shares in MARS Entertainment Group A.S, for business diversification
* Says transaction amount of 100 billion won
* Expects transaction settlement date of May 26
* To hold a 12.7 pct stake (615,508 shares) in target company after the transaction
* Says it appoints Yasuhiro Takada as new president effective Feb. 3
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesian billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building luxury resorts to be managed by the Trump group, said on Friday his relationship with the U.S. president has been focused on business but he could help ties between the nations "if needed".