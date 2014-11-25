Nov 24 A Delaware court has held up the merger
of oilfield services provider Nabors Industries Ltd's
unit with C&J Energy Services Inc, saying C&J's board
did not adequately shop the company, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the decision.
A judge, at a hearing Monday in the Delaware Court of
Chancery, suspended the deal for 30 days, during which he
ordered the C&J board to feel out other potential buyers, the
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1ph67ja)
Nabors said in June it would merge its well maintenance
business with C&J Energy Services and receive $2.86 billion in
cash and stock.
Nabors will get about $937 million in cash and some 62.5
million shares of the combined company, which will be managed by
the current C&J Energy management team.
This deal is one of a handful of pending U.S. corporate tax
inversions.
The companies are using a deal structure known as Reverse
Morris Trust - a transaction that allows a parent company to
sell its unit in a tax-efficient manner.
Vice Chancellor John Noble found that because the C&J Energy
shareholders were essentially turning over control of their
investment to Nabors, the deal was subject to a corporate law
theory that required the board to take steps to get the best
possible price, the Journal reported.
The suit, brought by lawyers for C&J Energy shareholders,
said the board failed to take such steps, the report said.
Nabors's completion and production services business
maintains oil wells throughout their life spans and also
provides services to plug and abandon the wells.
Nabors and C&J Energy Service were not immediately available
for comment.
