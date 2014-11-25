(Changes dateline and source; adds C&J Energy statement,
shares)
Nov 25 Oilfield services provider C&J Energy
Services Inc said it plans to appeal a Delaware court
ruling that requires it to solicit offers from other buyers for
30 days before it can merge with a unit of bigger rival Nabors
Industries Ltd.
C&J Energy's shares were up 5.2 percent, while those of
Nabors were down 1.8 percent in premarket trading.
Nabors said in June it would merge its completion and
production business with C&J Energy Services and receive $2.86
billion in cash and stock.
"We intend to immediately appeal to the Delaware Supreme
Court on an expedited basis," C&J Energy Chief Executive Josh
Comstock said in a statement.
The completion and production services business of Nabors
maintains oil wells throughout their life spans and also
provides services to plug and abandon the wells.
Nabors will get about $937 million in cash and some 62.5
million shares of the combined company, which will be managed by
the current C&J Energy management team.
This deal, one of a handful of pending U.S. corporate tax
inversions, is structured as a Reverse Morris Trust - a
transaction that allows a parent company to sell its unit in a
tax-efficient manner.
A judge, at a hearing on Monday in the Delaware Court of
Chancery, suspended the deal for 30 days, the Wall Street
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1ph67ja)
Nabors was not immediately available for comment.
C&J Energy shares closed at $19.01 and Nabors ended at
$16.40 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Nabors shares
had fallen 40 percent, while C&J Energy had lost 42 percent
since the announcement of the deal.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Maju Samuel)