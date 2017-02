SEOUL Oct 18 CJ Group member companies sold 4 million shares in Samsung Life via a block sale at 85,500 won per share, the companies said in statements on Tuesday.

The 342 billion won ($300 million) stake sale by CJ Cheiljedang and CJ O Shopping comes as food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ looks for ways to finance its takeover of Korea Express .

The two firms sold the shares at a discount of 5 percent to the stock's Oct 17 close of 90,000 won. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)