* CJ Group firms dump Samsung Life shares at low-end of price range

* Samsung Life shares hit after news of stake sale

* Proceeds expected to finance Korea Express takeover (Adds share prices)

SEOUL, Oct 18 CJ Group member companies sold 4 million shares in Samsung Life via a block sale for 342 billion won ($300 million), the companies said on Tuesday.

Shares in Samsung Life tumbled 6 percent, following the stake disposal at the low end of the offered price range,

The stake sale by CJ Cheiljedang and CJ O Shopping comes as food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ looks for ways to finance its takeover of Korea Express .

The two firms sold the shares at 85,500 won per share, a discount of 5 percent to the stock's Oct 17 close of 90,000 won, according to their regulatory filings.

Two affiliates of CJ Group had planned to increase their size of stake on auction to 6.4 million shares if there is sufficient demand, from the initial offering of 4 million shares equivalent to a 2 percent stake, according to IFR.

CJ Cheiljedang slid 2.1 percent and CJ O Shopping gained 0.8 percent as of 0021 GMT, versus the broader market's 1.8 percent fall. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)