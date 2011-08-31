SEOUL Aug 31 South Korean business conglomerate
CJ Corp said on Wednesday that it will sell its
543.5 billion won ($507 million)stake in Samsung Life Insurance
Co Ltd to affiliates to meet holding company
regulations.
CJ planned to sell the stake to CJ Cheiljedang Corp
and CJ O Shopping Co Ltd in after-hours
trade on Friday, the food-to-entertainment holding company said
in a statement.
The group is required to cut its stake in the country's top
life insurer to meet the requirements of a law applied to
non-financial holding companies.
($1 = 1071.700 won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)