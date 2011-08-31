SEOUL Aug 31 South Korean business conglomerate CJ Corp said on Wednesday that it will sell its 543.5 billion won ($507 million)stake in Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd to affiliates to meet holding company regulations.

CJ planned to sell the stake to CJ Cheiljedang Corp and CJ O Shopping Co Ltd in after-hours trade on Friday, the food-to-entertainment holding company said in a statement.

The group is required to cut its stake in the country's top life insurer to meet the requirements of a law applied to non-financial holding companies. ($1 = 1071.700 won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)