Aug 31 C&J Energy Services Inc's posted a sharp rise in quarterly results helped by a higher demand and better prices, sending the oilfield services provider's shares up as much as 7 percent in extended trading.

April-June net income shot up sharply to $33.2 million, or 68 cents per share, from $1.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the Houston-based company rose to $182.2 million from $41.8 million last year.

The company's shares were up 5 percent at $27.49 after market. They closed at $26.14 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)