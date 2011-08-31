BRIEF-Probe Metals announces a $10 mln bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares
* Probe Metals announces a $10 million bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 EPS $0.68 vs $0.04 a year ago
* Q2 rev $182.2 mln vs $41.8 mln a year ago
* Shares up 7 pct in after-market trade (Follows alerts)
Aug 31 C&J Energy Services Inc's posted a sharp rise in quarterly results helped by a higher demand and better prices, sending the oilfield services provider's shares up as much as 7 percent in extended trading.
April-June net income shot up sharply to $33.2 million, or 68 cents per share, from $1.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue of the Houston-based company rose to $182.2 million from $41.8 million last year.
The company's shares were up 5 percent at $27.49 after market. They closed at $26.14 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Probe Metals announces a $10 million bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday posted lower fourth-quarter profits as fewer patients were treated with its pricey hepatitis C drugs, and said total product sales would be lower this year.
* Parsley Energy announces public offering of class a common stock