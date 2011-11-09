* Q3 EPS $0.89 vs est $0.78

* Q3 rev up 173 pct to $229 mln

* Shares up 7 pct in after-market trade

Nov 9 C&J Energy Services Inc posted a quarterly profit above estimates, helped in part by timely delivery and deployment of its latest hydraulic fracturing fleet, sending the oilfield services provider's shares up 7 percent in extended trade.

Third-quarter net income rose to $46.3 million, or 89 cents a share, from $33.2 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the Corpus Christi, Texas-based company, more than doubled to $229 million.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share on revenue of $208.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

C&J Energy expects capital expenditure for the rest of 2011 to be about $36 million, which it will fund with a combination of cash on hand and cash flow from operations, Chief Executive Josh Comstock said in a statement.

Shares of C&J Energy, valued at about $1.05 billion, rose to $20.75 in extended trading. The company's shares closed at $20.19 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)