March 30 C J Gelatine Products Ltd - approved appointment of harman singh as a cfo of the company * Source Text: CJ Gelatine Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 28, 2015, inter alia, has approved the following decisions: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Priyanka Saraf as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. March 28, 2015 designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP). 2. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Harman Singh from the post of Company Secretary w.e.f. March 28, 2015. 3. Appointment of Ms. Jasneet Kaur as Women Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. March 28, 2015. 4. Appointment of Mr. Amarjot Singh as Independent Director of the Company w e f March 28, 2015. 5. Appointment of M/s. M. M. Chawla & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 6. Appointment of Mr. Harman Singh as a CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company w.e.f. March 28, 2015.