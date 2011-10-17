SEOUL Oct 17 CJ Group member companies have put their stakes in Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd up for sale in a block deal that could raise as much as 558.7 billion won ($483.3 million), IFR reported.

CJ Cheiljedang Corp and CJ O Shopping Co Ltd are offering 4 million shares equivalent to a 2 percent stake, but the auction could increase to 6.4 million shares if there is sufficient demand, according to IFR.

The price range is between 85,500 and 87,300 won per share, a discount of up to 5 percent to today's close.

CJ Corp , a holding company of food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ, recently sold its Samsung Life stake to two affiliates.

The proceeds from the stake sale are expected to be used as part of CJ's acquisition of Korea Express Co Ltd .

Morgan Stanley and Nomura are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 1156.100 won) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)