UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Oct 29 CJ Hellovision Co Ltd, South Korea's largest cable television company, is raising about $267 million through an initial public offering (IPO) by selling shares near the bottom of an indicative range, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
The company priced the IPO at 16,000 won per share, after marketing the offer in a 14,000-19,000 won range. A third of the proceeds has been earmarked for mergers and acquisitions, CEO Byun Dong-shik told reporters last week.
CJ Hellovision is controlled by South Korean conglomerate CJ Corp through its CJ O Shopping unit.
JPMorgan was global coordinator for the offer, with Daewoo Securities and HI Securities also acting as bookrunners.
($1 = 1096.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources