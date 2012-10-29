Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
* IPO priced near the bottom of indicative range
* Slow year for IPOs in South Korea, busier market expected in 2013
* CJ Hellovision stock to debut Nov. 9
By Joyce Lee and Elzio Barreto
SEOUL/HONG KONG, Oct 29 Cable television operator CJ Hellovision Co Ltd raised about $267 million i n South Korea's la rgest IP O in almost 18 months on Monday as the country gears up for a s eries of lar ge off erings nex t year.
South Korea's largest cable television company priced the IPO at 16,000 won per share, after marketing the offer in a 14,000-19,000 won range, according to a regulatory filing. It sold 18.3 million shares, slightly below the 18.9 million originally planned.
It has been a sluggish year for IPOs in South Korea , with companies raising just $560 million so far in 2012, excluding the CJ Hellovision deal, compared with $2.3 billion last year.
But the country is bracing for several large IPOs in coming months including an up to $2.5 billion offer from state-owned KDB Financial Group. I n another planned IPO, SK Lubricants i s looking to raise as much as $1.3 billion.
CJ Hellovision's deal is set to be South Korea's biggest IPO s ince Korea Aerospace's $524 million l isting i n June 2011, with a t h ird of the proceeds earmarked for mergers and acquisitions, CEO Byun Dong-shik told reporters last week.
At the offer price, CJ Hello v ision was valued at 11.3 time s its forecast earnings for 2013, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
CJ Hello v ision had revenues of 606 billion Korean won ($551.81 million) in 2011, up from 525 billion won in 2010. It reported a net profit of 49 billion won in the first half of 2012, down slightly from 51 billion won during the same period in 2011.
The company plans to use a third of the proceeds for new business investments and the remaining third will b e u sed to pay back high-interest debt among its roughly 400 billion debt pool, Dong-shik told reporters.
CJ Hellovision is the second cable TV operator to go public this month in the region after A stro Malaysia Holdings raised $1.5 billion i n an IPO.
Astro's shares are down 7.3 percent since it started trading on Oct. 19, ending a strong run f or IPO debuts in the Southeast Asian nation.
Some analysts have blamed Astro's disappointing start to its h igh valuation, with the stock trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6 which i s nearly double th at of its ind ustry peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CJ Hellovision is controlled by South Korean conglomerate CJ Corp through its CJ O Shopping unit. T he shares will debut on Nov. 9.
JPMorgan was global coordinator for the offer, with Daewoo Securities and HI Securities also acting as bookrunners.
