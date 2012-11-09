SEOUL Nov 9 Shares of CJ Hellovision , South Korea's largest cable television operator, fell as much as 4.4 percent during their market debut on the Korean bourse on Friday.

CJ Hellovision opened trading on the Korea Exchange at 15,300 won per share, after pricing near the bottom of the indicative range at 16,000 won.

CJ Hellovision offered 18.3 million shares in South Korea's largest IPO in almost 18 months. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)