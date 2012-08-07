Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23
SEOUL Aug 7 CJ Korea Express, the country's biggest logistics firm, may bid for privately-owned U.S. freight forwarder Phoenix International, a Seoul-based spokesman said.
The South Korean firm is considering placing a bid, said Han Jong-hee, a spokesman for CJ Korea Express. He declined to say if CJ had begun due diligence or chosen an adviser for the possible bid.
Phoenix International is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million from global logistics companies, several sources told Reuters previously.
CJ Korea Express is conducting due diligence to acquire Phoenix International, local daily Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources in the investment banking industry.
Since being acquired by the food and entertaiment conglomerate CJ Group last year, CJ Korea Express has been making efforts to expand its business portfolio to include overseas shipping. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)
