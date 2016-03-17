HONG KONG, March 17 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, Hong Kong's second-biggest developer that is controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, said its core profit rose 29 percent last year.

The company's core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, was HK$15.6 billion ($2.01 billion) for the twelve months ended Dec. 31. Net profit during the period was flat at HK$17.1 billion, as gains from investment property revaluation declined.

"Going forward, the level of property prices in Hong Kong and the mainland will continue to be affected by the increases in construction costs as well as development and marketing expenses," the company said in a statement.

"Government housing policies will continue to be a major factor in determining the long-term direction of market development."

This is Cheung Kong Property's first full-year report since it was carved out of the Cheung Kong Group as a separately-listed unit last year.

The company had a 2015 target of HK$30 billion in property sales in Hong Kong and China, below the HK$40 billion it sold the previous year. It recorded a turnover of HK$58.8 billion.

Shares closed on Thursday at HK$47.95, up 1.6 percent, in line with a 1.6 percent rise in the Hang Seng Property sub-index . ($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)