June 26 CKE Restaurants Inc's
first-quarter operating profit jumped 37 percent, as lower diary
and pork costs helped rein in expenses.
CKE last month filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to
$100 million in an initial public offering. The restaurant
operator was taken private by Apollo Management in a nearly $700
million deal in 2010.
The owner of the Hardee's and Carl's Jr. hamburger chains
posted net income of $9.5 million, compared with a loss of $2.6
million last year. Operating income rose to $30.98 million from
$19.6 million a year ago.
The company said revenue rose 3 percent to $412.3 million.
But operating costs and expenses were almost flat at $381.35
million.
Food and packaging costs decreased 100 basis points on the
back of higher restaurant pricing and lower commodity costs for
pork and dairy.
Same-store sales rose 2.6 percent during the quarter.
