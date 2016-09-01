Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 EU antitrust regulators cleared on Thursday CK Hutchison Holdings' plan to merge its Italian mobile unit with that of Vimpelcom after they pledged to sell assets to Iliad to help it enter the Italian market.
"We can approve the deal because Hutchison and Vimpelcom have offered a strong remedy that enables a new mobile network operator, Iliad, to enter the Italian market," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.
The 21.8-billion-euro ($24.3 billion) deal combines Hutchison's 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's Wind, better able to compete with rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia .
($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.