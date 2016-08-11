* Net HK$14.92 bln vs HK$14.46 bln year earlier
* Says Brexit brings challenges for UK, Europe over next few
years
* "Cautiously optimistic" over group's prospects -chairman
(Adds company, analyst comments, shares, context)
HONG KONG, Aug 11 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, on
Thursday said first-half net profit rose 3 percent as strength
in infrastructure, telecoms and retail offset reduced
profitability at unit Husky Energy Inc.
January-June profit reached HK$14.92 billion ($1.92
billion), in line with the HK$14.7 billion average of four
estimates from analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenue fell 8 percent to HK$180.51 billion.
The conglomerate said it faced challenges such as low oil
and gas prices, adverse foreign currency movement and general
global market uncertainty and volatility.
"I am cautiously optimistic in the group's future
prospects," Chairman Li said in a statement.
CK Hutchison has significant investments in Britain and the
European Union (EU). In June, after Britain voted to leave the
EU, the conglomerate said it was confident its British business
would continue to thrive.
"The withdrawal of the U.K. from the European Union will
bring with it considerable challenge both for the U.K. and for
Europe for at least the next two to three years," Li said in the
statement on Thursday.
"The group's sizable investments in the U.K. and euro zone
are predominately resilient operations relating to utilities and
daily necessities with solid fundamentals," Li said, adding
those investments will continue to generate stable returns.
Analysts have been watching for any impact of the so-called
Brexit vote on the company and its growth strategies, as well as
for any merger and acquisition activity.
"We believe the group will continue to adopt prudent
financial management to match all additional investments in
Europe or the U.K. with local currency debt," J.P. Morgan wrote
in a research note ahead of the earnings report.
"Despite the short-term uncertain economic outlook after the
Brexit vote, we do not think the company will shy away from
further investments there at reasonable valuations," the bank
said.
Last month, CK Hutchison-owned Husky Energy booked a
second-quarter loss that was narrower than analysts had
expected, while sister company Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd said first-half profit rose 5 percent.
Shares of CK Hutchison closed down 0.8 percent ahead of the
earnings report, versus a 0.4 percent rise in the benchmark Hang
Seng share index.
($1 = 7.7559 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)