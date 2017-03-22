By Venus Wu
HONG KONG, March 22 Cheung Kong Property
Holdings Ltd, the real estate division of Hong Kong's
richest man, Li Ka-shing, on Wednesday reported a 16 percent
rise in 2016 full-year core profit due to solid performance
across the group's property businesses.
The city's second-largest developer by market value reported
core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, of HK$18.03
billion ($2.32 billion) for the 12 months through December.
Profit attributable to shareholders rose 13 percent to
HK$19.42 billion.
Hong Kong's private home prices have climbed for 10
consecutive months, hitting a record high in January despite
government measures to cool the market.
($1 = 7.7669 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Venus Wu)