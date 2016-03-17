Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
(Repeats to attach to alerts)
Hong Kong, March 17 Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing said on Thursday he does not think Hong Kong people want independence, just days after a university magazine proposed the city become a sovereign state in 2047, when it is due to be fully absorbed by China.
Li, speaking at his company's results news briefing, also said he did not believe Britain would leave the European Union.
Britain is due to vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the bloc, raising the possibility of years of uncertainty for the world's fifth-biggest economy if it decides to leave. (Reporting By Clare Jim, Teenie Ho ankd Christina Lo, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded five South African banks on Tuesday in a widely expected move, days after it cut the country's credit rating to sub-investment grade.