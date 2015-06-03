HONG KONG, June 3 Shares of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's new property arm Cheung Kong Property Holdings were set to open at HK$70 on its first trading day on Wednesday after a reorganisation to revamp his business empire to boost value and attract more investors.

The reshuffle put the property assets into the new company, Cheung Kong Property Holdings (CK Property). Another company, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, houses other businesses from retail, ports, telecoms and energy to aircraft leasing.

Shares of CK Property were issued on Wednesday morning after the old Cheung Kong Holdings shares were suspended on March 10. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret and Michael Perry)