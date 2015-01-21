HONG KONG Jan 21 Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd (CKI) said on Wednesday it planned to
raise HK$4.6 billion ($593 million) in a share sale, hours after
the company controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing announced it had
bought Britain's Eversholt Rail.
Hong Kong's CKI bought Eversholt Rail for an enterprise
value of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.8 billion), becoming the latest
in a string of Asian buyers to target European assets.
CKI said it had agreed to sell 80 million new shares to a
unit of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd at HK$58 each after the
unit completes its sales of the same amount of existing shares
to third-party investors.
The new shares represent 3.18 percent of the enlarged share
capital, and the net proceeds to be raised will be for general
funding purposes, CKI said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
Li, Asia's richest man, has been eyeing overseas assets to
diversify his business empire's sources of income.
He announced a plan earlier this month to restructure his
businesses to create two camps, with one focusing on property
and the other on telecoms, retail and energy, in a bid to boost
their value.
($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)