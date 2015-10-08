* Swap ratio in all-stock offer raised by 2.5 percent

* Carrot of post-deal special dividend raised 50 percent

* Tycoon makes rare concession in quest for cash pile

* Analysts see room for higher bid in 'strategic' deal (Adds hedge fund manager and analyst comment)

By Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Oct 8 Li Ka-shing's main infrastructure firm has sweetened an $11.6 billion offer to buy out a cash-rich Hong Kong utility, a rare concession to sceptical investors by Asia's richest man that may yet be followed by more on a key deal for his business empire.

Li's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) cited unspecified shareholder "feedback" in announcing the move late on Wednesday. It said it would raise its all-stock bid for control of Power Assets Holdings Ltd to $12.4 billion via a 2.5 percent increase in the share-swap ratio.

Power Assets' $8.8 billion cash pile is a major draw to Li as he seeks funds to broaden investments away from slowing growth in China and Hong Kong and towards global toll roads, power utilities and other infrastructure assets. That magnet could yet induce the 87-year-old tycoon into more concessions, some analysts say.

"The deal is unlikely to get done at this level," said CLSA analyst Rajesh Panjwani. "The bump in the ratio should leave investors with no doubt that the deal is strategically important...getting it done is more important that sticking to a particular merger ratio."

Under the new proposal for the 61 percent of the target that CKI doesn't already own, Power Assets shareholders would receive 1.066 CKI shares for every Power Assets share held, up from 1.04 shares as proposed on Sept. 8. CKI is also lifting a planned post-deal cash dividend to all future holders by 50 percent, to HK$7.50 per share.

By Thursday afternoon, however, Power Assets and CKI shares were trading at 1.062 ratio, suggesting some aren't willing to bet on further concessions for now. Still, it's a small victory for some hedge fund managers who had built short positions on the CKI stock.

"It's only a nominal improvement but clearly shows that they (CKI) are a motivated buyer," one Hong Kong-based hedge fund manager said. "They could still lift the offer, but whether they do it or not is questionable."

Li is known for a robust investment style that helped build his fortune, and it is unusual for him to make concessions, analysts said. In the last high-profile case of Li giving way, they said, Li had to sweeten a 1992 offer to buy investment company Cavendish International Holdings by a full 34 percent after shareholders blocked an initial bid.

Yet CKI had net debt of HK$4.6 billion ($594 million) at the end of last fiscal year, limiting its acquisition firepower at a pivotal moment. Li has been stepping up his overseas investments as a way to de-risk his businesses amid clouds over slowing growth in China and Hong Kong.

Terms of the new proposal would see CKI issue 1.39 billion new shares, taking the deal's value to HK$96 billion ($12.4 billion). A detailed timetable for the proposal will be outlined in a document to be issued to Power Assets and CKI shareholders on Oct. 20.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Addtional reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)