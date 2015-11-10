HONG KONG Nov 10 Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended investors in Hong Kong utility Power Assets Holdings Ltd (PAH) reject an $11.6 billion takeover offer from tycoon Li Ka-shing's main infrastructure firm, saying the deal undervalues the target.

Last month Li's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) raised the stock-swap ratio in a takeover first proposed in September by 2.5 percent after getting shareholder feedback. U.S.-based fund manager Capital International owns more than 7 percent of PAH - and nearly 8 percent in CKI - making it key to the deal's outcome.

Under the new proposal, CKI is offering 1.066 of its own shares for every PAH share held, up from 1.04 shares proposed in the original offer in September. CKI is also lifting a planned post-deal cash dividend to all future holders by 50 percent, to HK$7.50 per share.

In a report dated Nov. 9, ISS said the share exchange ratio was still well below a range of 1.09 to 1.20 that it estimates to be appropriate.

ISS also queried the CKI plan to distribute a dividend upon completion of the deal. "While the strategic rationale (for the merger) is sound, it does not justify the distribution of PAH's cash post-merger rather than pre-merger," it said.

Power Assets shareholders are due to vote on the proposal on Nov. 24. The deal would fail if more than 10 percent of all the minority shareholders reject it.

By Tuesday afternoon, CKI shares were down 2.3 percent, while PAH was off 1.3 percent. The broader Hong Kong market benchmark was 1.4 percent lower.

CKI and PAH were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)