HONG KONG, July 25 Trading in shares of billionaire Li Ka-Shing controlled Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd was suspended on Wednesday before trade opened, the Hong Kong stock Exchange said.

It gave no further details on the suspension.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure plans a share placement to raise up to $307 million for general working capital, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd said on Wednesday it will team up with Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Power Assets Holdings Ltd and Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy UK gas company Wales and West Utilities for 645 million pounds ($1 billion).