HONG KONG, July 26 Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would sell 50 million new shares, raising HK$2.31 billion ($297.75 million) for general funding purposes.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Cheung Kong Infrastructure said it would issue the new shares to its controlling shareholder Hutchison Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, at HK$46.15 apiece, a 6.3 percent discount to the previous close.

The controlling shareholder will subscribe for the new shares on completion of sales of the same amount of existing shares at the same price to third party investors, the statement said. Trading in the company shares will resume on Thursday.

A term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday said Cheung Kong Infrastructure planned to raise up to $307 million. Cheung Kong Infrastructure has teamed with a group of other companies controlled by billionaire Li Ka-shing buying UK gas company Wales and West Utilities for 645 million pounds ($1 billion). ($1 = 7.7582 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by ERic Meijer)