TEL AVIV, July 5 Israel's IDB Development Corp
sold 49.9 percent out of its 60.5 percent stake in Clal
Industries and Investments (CII) to U.S.-based Access
Industries for 1.27 billion shekels ($325 million).
Under terms of the agreement, originally announced in May,
IDB will initially receive a payment of 761 million shekels,
with the remaining 509 million to be paid by the end of 2012,
IDB said on Thursday.
Avi Fischer, CII's co-chief executive, will serve as CII's
executive chairman.
CII is one of Israel's leading investment companies with
holdings ranging from manufacturing-oriented activities to
technology companies. It also operates units to manage its
investments in biotechnology and other venture capital
investments.
IDB is a holding company and subsidiary of IDB Holding
.
Access, a privately held industrial group, focuses on three
sectors: natural resources and chemicals; telecommunications and
media; and real estate. Its holdings include Warner Music Group.
"The transaction is an important boost of encouragement to
Israel's economy, and I am convinced that CII ... will continue
to grow and create economic value through entrepreneurship and
innovation," IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner said in a statement.
Len Blavatnik is chairman and founder of Access Industries.
($1 = 3.91 shekels)
