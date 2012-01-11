BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
TEL AVIV Jan 11 Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings is in talks to join the Viola private equity group in its bid to buy a 40 percent stake in Clal Industries from Israeli conglomerate IDB Development, the insurer said on Wednesday.
Last week, IDB said it was in talks to sell a 40 percent stake in Clal to Viola at a price that would value the entire company at 3.8 billion shekels ($990 million).
IDB owns 60.5 percent of Clal, whose holdings include the Nesher cement company, Hadera Paper , retailer Golf & Co, Clal Energy and Clal Biotech .
Clal has a market value of 2.9 billion shekels.
IDB, a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp, which is controlled by businessman Nochi Dankner, has said in the past it wanted to reduce its holdings in Israel while investing more abroad.
Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurance groups, is 70 percent owned by Italian insurer Generali And 10 percent by Bank Leumi. ($1 = 3.84 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain