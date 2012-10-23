TEL AVIV Oct 23 Pennsylvania state's insurance
regulator approved a deal for Israel's Clal Insurance
Enterprises Holdings to sell its subsidiary Clal U.S.
Holdings Inc to National Indemnity Co, a unit of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc.
Clal Insurance, a subsidiary of IDB Holding,
announced the $221 million sale of its U.S. unit in August.
The company said on Tuesday it will seek in the coming days
to conclude all necessary arrangements to complete the sale.
Clal U.S. Holdings owns U.S. insurer Guard Financial Group,
which it bought five years ago for $120 million.
Last year Clal, one of Israel's top two insurers, sold
Lloyd's of London insurer Broadgate Underwriting to
Torus Insurance Holdings of Bermuda.