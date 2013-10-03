TEL AVIV Oct 3 Hong Kong's JT Capital
Management will present the group of investors joining it in
buying control of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings
by an Oct. 4 deadline, Clal's parent company IDB Development
said on Thursday.
In August, Israeli conglomerate IDB Development said it had
agreed to sell a third of its insurance unit to JT Capital for
1.472 billion shekels ($416 million) to meet a court deadline
for settling its debts.
The agreement between JT Capital and IDB stated that within
45 days the potential buyer will present details of the group of
investors as well as documents attesting to their financial
capabilities.
An Israel court has given IDB Holding, parent of
IDB Development, until Oct. 20 to submit a debt settlement as
Chairman Nochi Danker fights to keep control of the company and
prevent a takeover by bondholders. The court will make a final
ruling on Nov. 25.
Many of the companies IDB owns have been hit by slowing
economic growth and increased competition. IDB Holding owes
bondholders 2 billion shekels and IDB Development owes a further
5.8 billion.
($1 = 3.54 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)