BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower Ltd
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
TEL AVIV, Sept 21 IDB Holding Corp has ended talks to sell its majority stake in Clal Insurance to private equity firm Permira , the Israeli holding company said on Wednesday.
The two sides failed to reach an agreement "among other reasons taking into consideration the current state of financial markets in Israel and abroad," IDB said in a statement.
A government-appointed committee earlier this week recommended regulations to increase competition in the Israeli economy by forcing conglomerates to sell either their financial or other "real" assets within four years.
The proposal, which still needs final approval, would require IDB to sell Clal Insurance in order to retain other holdings such as Cellcom , Israel's largest mobile phone operator, and Supersol , Israel's largest supermarket chain.
IDB said it was concerned that the conditions stipulated by Permira would not enable it to meet the timetable if the government's proposals requiring conglomerates to sell assets are adopted.
IDB's subsidiary IDB Development owns 55 percent of Clal Insurance, one of Israel's top two insurers.
IDB had announced in January it was in talks to sell its stake in Clal Insurance to Permira.
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 President Donald Trump is planning to issue a directive targeting a controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa, sources familiar with the administration's thinking.