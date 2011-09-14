* Q3 EPS $0.63 vs est $0.66

* Q3 rev $284.8 mln vs est $295.3 mln

* Keeps 2011 EPS view $2.25-$2.40

* Shares down 7 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Sept 14 Slower sales growth in Europe and China weighed on filtration products maker Clarcor Inc as it posted weak quarterly results and stuck to its market-trailing forecast for the year, sending its shares down 7 percent after the bell.

For the third quarter, net income was $32.1 million, or 63 cents a share, compared with $28.3 million, or 55 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $284.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 66 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $295.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the year, it expects earnings of $4.25-$2.40 a share, compared with estimates of $2.42.

Shares of the Franklin, Tennessee-based company fell 7 percent to $42.76 in trading after the bell . They closed at $45.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.