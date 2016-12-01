PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Parker-Hannifin Corp, which makes motion and control systems for the industrial and aerospace markets, said on Thursday it would buy air filtration systems maker Clarcor Inc for about $4.3 billion, including debt.
Parker Hannifin's offer of $83 per share represents a premium of about 17.8 percent to Clarcor's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: