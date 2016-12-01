Dec 1 Parker-Hannifin Corp, which makes motion and control systems for the industrial and aerospace markets, said on Thursday it would buy air filtration systems maker Clarcor Inc for about $4.3 billion, including debt.

Parker Hannifin's offer of $83 per share represents a premium of about 17.8 percent to Clarcor's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)