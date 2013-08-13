* Clariant, Ashland each hold 50 pct in ASK Chemical
By Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Swiss chemicals maker Clariant
and U.S. peer Ashland are putting their German
foundry chemicals venture up for auction as both companies
restructure their operations, two people familiar with the plans
told Reuters.
The sale of ASK Chemicals, which has about 25-30 million
euros ($33-$40 million) in annual core earnings and relies on
volatile demand from steel and metal makers, comes as both
Clariant and Ashland try to focus on products that are more
profitable and less exposed to cyclical swings in the economy.
Ashland, owner of the Valvoline motor oil brand, said last
month it might sell its water treatment unit. Activist investor
Jana Partners pushed for the company to do more to boost value
for shareholders.
Clariant, for its part, sold businesses including textile
and paper chemicals to U.S. private equity firm SK Capital last
year and is trying to divest its leather chemicals, detergents
and intermediates units.
Hilden, Germany-based ASK, which has 1,800 staff, is under
operational control of Clariant, even though the venture
partners each hold a 50 percent equity stake. Its main rival is
unlisted Huettenes-Albertus GmbH, also Germany-based.
The sources said Unicredit has been mandated to
run the sale, which the owners hope will yield about 5-7 times
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA). That would value the group at 125-210
million euros.
Information packs on ASK are to be sent out by late
September, the sources said.
Rival Asian foundry chemical makers are seen as prospective
buyers and Permira, among other buyout firms, will
also take a look at the business, the sources said.
Clariant, Permira and Unicredit declined to comment. Ashland
and ASK were not immediately available for comment.