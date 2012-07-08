* Some businesses growing in double-digits, others declining
* Southern Europe market "dead", German dynamism also
sagging
* U.S. economy unlikely to pick up until after Nov elections
ZURICH, July 8 Swiss speciality chemicals
company Clariant should be able to meet its targets
despite mixed developments in the world economy, Chief Executive
Hariolf Kottmann was quoted as saying on Sunday.
"In some businesses we still have lots of new orders. In
others, the volumes are falling significantly and are lower than
last year. But profitability is still satisfactory," Kottmann
told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.
"For Clariant, I don't see any reason today to cast doubt on
the forecasts. Business is developing as we expected. We have
businesses which are growing in double-digits. In others,
turnover is 15 or 20 percent below the previous year."
The chemical industry's dependence on highly cyclical
machinery makers, car manufacturers and builders makes it
especially vulnerable to economic downturns.
While Kottmann said south-east Asia and Latin America was
still growing well, Europe's economy was being destabilised by
constantly changing signals from politicians.
"The market in southern Europe is dead. Not only for
Clariant. We also have the impression that the dynamism is
lessening in Germany," he said.
"The U.S. economy is only growing superficially. That will
probably stay that way until the presidential elections."
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Erica Billingham)