ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant cut its full-year sales and margins target for 2011 on Monday, as the strong Swiss franc and a softening of global demand take their toll.

The Basel-based firm said it expects 2011 sales of 7.0-7.2 billion Swiss francs and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin between 12.8 and 13.2 percent.

The company, which makes colour and additive concentrates for the automobile and textile industries, had previously forecast an EBITDA margin of 13.5-14.5 percent in 2011, helped by its 1.9 billion euro acquisition of German group Sued-Chemie.

The Swiss franc has risen some 16 percent against the euro in July and August alone, pressuring the margins at many Swiss companies.

Chief Executive Hariolf Kottman confirmed Clariant's 2015 EBITDA margin before exceptional items of above 17 percent and said further savings and the continued integration of Sued-Chemie would help the group's performance in coming years. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)