* Lowers FY 2011 guidance, due to FX, global demand
* Targets 2011 sales of 7.0-7.2 bln Sfr
* Targets 2011 EBITDA margin of 12.8-13.2 pct
* Confirms 2015 EBITDA margin of over 17 pct
ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss speciality chemicals maker
Clariant cut its full-year sales and margins target for
2011 on Monday, as the strong Swiss franc and a softening of
global demand take their toll.
The Basel-based firm said it expects 2011 sales of 7.0-7.2
billion Swiss francs and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin between 12.8 and
13.2 percent.
The company, which makes colour and additive concentrates
for the automobile and textile industries, had previously
forecast an EBITDA margin of 13.5-14.5 percent in 2011, helped
by its 1.9 billion euro acquisition of German group Sued-Chemie.
The Swiss franc has risen some 16 percent against the euro
in July and August alone, pressuring the margins at
many Swiss companies.
Chief Executive Hariolf Kottman confirmed Clariant's 2015
EBITDA margin before exceptional items of above 17 percent and
said further savings and the continued integration of
Sued-Chemie would help the group's performance in coming years.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)